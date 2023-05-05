American Cancer Society introduces ‘Champions of Hope’ at NWLA Leadership Breakfast

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Champions of Hope honorees will be introduced and share their inspiring stories from the year at the American Cancer Society’s NWLA Leadership Breakfast.

On May 5, the American Cancer Society is holding an NWLA Leadership Breakfast at the Margaritaville Casino Resort. The event will feature information regarding the impact of services the American Cancer Society has in the NWLA community, offer opportunities for individuals and businesses to support the Society in 2023, and will formally introduce the group of 2023 “Champion of Hope” honorees that have been nominated and selected to share their inspiring stories through the year’s White Out Cancer Gala Experience.

KSLA News 12′s own Doug Warner will be one of the honorees this year for his work with NWLA Men Wear Pink campaign and his volunteerism with the American Cancer Society.

How the American Cancer Society has impacted local communities.

In two years, the Society has awarded over $120,000 in patient transportation and lodging grants to our local cancer centers in NWLA, assisting patients with barriers to accessing care.

Grants have provided over 4,500 free rides and 500 free nights of lodging to patients.

The American Cancer Society is currently funding over $384 million in cancer research grants.

Anyone can contact the American Cancer Society day or night and connect with a live specialist to talk to you about your cancer journey or identify resources available to you at cancer.org or 800-227-2345.

2023 Executive Leadership Council Members:

Dr. Tamna Wangjam, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport: Co-Chair

Eleanor Simmons, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana: Co- Chair

Juanita Rodriguez, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana: Council Member

Ashley Henning, Margaritaville: Council Member

Samantha Frye, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health: Council Member

Melody Scott, Beautiful Body and More: Council Member

Kerri Barlow, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport: Council Member

Darcey Pavlick, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health: Council Member

Brittany Whittington, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health: Council Member

Deja Bowen, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center: Council Member

Dana Jones, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center: Council Member

Debra Allen, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center: Council Member

Shelvia Grant, LSU Health Shreveport: 2022 Chair

Shane Cheatham, 318 Real Estate: Men Wear Pink Chair

Schedule:

Check-in, doors open, and breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.

The program will begin at 8 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

The event is free to the public but has limited seating, RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/3nt3Zdo or learn more by on the White Out Cancer Gala Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.