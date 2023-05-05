318 Restaurant Week to kick off May 7-13
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 318 Restaurant Week is approaching.
Fifty participating local restaurants will create special menu and dining deals with over a dozen dining experiences. The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences.
The weeklong food fest will be held May 7-13.
