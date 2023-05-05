Getting Answers
318 Restaurant Week to kick off May 7-13

318 restaurant week is approaching; 50 participating local restaurants will create special menu and dining deals.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 318 Restaurant Week is approaching.

Fifty participating local restaurants will create special menu and dining deals with over a dozen dining experiences. The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences.

The weeklong food fest will be held May 7-13.

Kathrine Deville joined KSLA in the cafe to tell us all about the food filled week.

