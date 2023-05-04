Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000...
Nonprofit creates Geaux Bags for foster care children, celebrates 10-year anniversary
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths