Summer heat & humidity is knocking on our door

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cool but pleasant start to the day with wake up temperatures generally in the 50s. As we head into the afternoon, our wind will switch to the south and this will start to bring in some warmer air with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s for many locations.

By tonight, moisture will increase from the south and a weak disturbance will approach from Texas with scattered storms developing and moving east into the ArkLaTex overnight. A few of these could be strong but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Spotty storms could linger into Friday morning and then it gets hot and humid by afternoon as a warm front lifts north through our area. Readings will soar into the low 90s, especially along and south of I-20, and with the higher humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Break out the tank tops and flip flops!

This hot and humid pattern will stick around into the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s and overnight temperatures staying in the low 70s. With lots of moisture in the atmosphere, scattered storms will be possible during the afternoons and evenings but most of the region still looks dry.

Looking ahead into next week, we stay in a very summerlike pattern with highs each day in the upper 80s along with scattered pop up storms each day. Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any widespread severe weather or heavy rainfall events anytime soon.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

