Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns to celebrate the unique style of stuffed shrimp that was created and popularized in Shreveport.
Get ready to eat to your heart is content, because on May 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the 2nd Annual Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns on Mother’s Day. The festival will kick off at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport.
The event is family-friendly and will offer fun and entertainment in a casual setting
Activities:
- Live music
- Historical presentations
- Food trucks
- Vendors
- Arts and crafts
- Kid-friendly play area with bounce houses
- Face painting
- and more!
If you want to learn more about the Stuffed Shrimp Festival, visit the website at https://stuffedshrimpfestival.com/ or the Facebook page.
