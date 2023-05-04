Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day

The Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns to celebrate the unique style of stuffed shrimp that was created and popularized in Shreveport.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns to celebrate the unique style of stuffed shrimp that was created and popularized in Shreveport.

Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
Get ready to eat to your heart is content, because on May 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the 2nd Annual Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns on Mother’s Day. The festival will kick off at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport.

The event is family-friendly and will offer fun and entertainment in a casual setting

Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
Activities:

  • Live music
  • Historical presentations
  • Food trucks
  • Vendors
  • Arts and crafts
  • Kid-friendly play area with bounce houses
  • Face painting
  • and more!

If you want to learn more about the Stuffed Shrimp Festival, visit the website at https://stuffedshrimpfestival.com/ or the Facebook page.

Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
