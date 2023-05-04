SPD searching for runaway teen sisters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for two runaway teens.

KSLA reported on May 2 that 13-year-old Philyiah Bryant was last seen near her home on the 1700 block of Russell Road. She was last seen talking to another juvenile on April 28.

Now, police say they’re also searching for her sister 16-year-old Crystallynn Bryant. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with black shorts near the same home.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

