Southern University Shreveport Aerospace Technology receives $10k grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) The Aerospace Technology Center receiving the grant is the only of its kind in the region.

On April 14, the Aerospace Technology Center of Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) received a $10,000 grant from PSA Airlines. The grant will pay for state-of-the-art computers for aircraft technology students.

SUSLA receives a grant from PSA for Aerospace Technology Center. (SUSLA)

“We are very excited about PSA Airlines’ generosity and interest in our program,” said Timothy Banks, director of the SUSLA Aerospace Technology department. “PSA’s gift is another reminder that we continue to build a sustainable program that is on the radar nationally and meets the standards of major aircraft companies.”

PSA Airlines, which is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, has adopted SUSLA as one of 26 colleges in the U.S. that they support.

“PSA’s support has been pertinent to the growth of our program. Their assistance allows us to continue producing well-trained and qualified aircraft technicians,” Banks continued.

“We are honored to welcome Southern University at Shreveport, as one of our Preferred Maintenance Student Pathway Partner Colleges providing mentorship and guidance to students pursuing a career in aviation maintenance,” said Steve Jarrett, PSA director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. “At PSA, our commitment to diversity and inclusion helps us to create an environment that cares for our team members. We are confident that creating pathways for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, and other underrepresented communities can help them to achieve their dream of a career in aviation.”

Both the PSA Assistant Director of Maintenance and Operations Denny Barnard, who serves as the co-chair of PSA’s Inclusion Council and Joshua Maxell, supervisor of recruiting, shared their enthusiasm, “This partnership is a great opportunity for students to join a team where they can bring their passion to life.”

SUSLA’s aircraft technician program is the only program of its kind in the region and aircraft technicians are in high demand. It is estimated that the number of airframe and powerplant maintenance positions will increase by 14.3% by 2026. The average salary in the Shreveport market is $60,000.

For more information about the Aerospace Technology program or to enroll, call 318-670-9590 or email Timothy Banks at TBanks@SUSLA.edu.

