Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Non-profit organization creates Geaux Bags for foster care children; celebrates 10-year anniversary

The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000...
The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000 children in crisis in Louisiana.(ksla)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday to celebrate Geaux 4 Kids’ 10-year anniversary.

On May 4, a luncheon was held at East Ridge Country Club. Attendees enjoyed guest speakers, a catered meal and live music.

The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000 children in crisis in Louisiana. The bags are distributed to children entering foster care within the initial 48-hour period to allow foster parents to be able to focus more on the child’s well-being. The bags contain many helpful everyday items to ease the emergency transition of displaced children.

The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000...
The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000 children in crisis in Louisiana.(ksla)

“I saw firsthand children who did not have toothbrush. I saw firsthand children that did not have luggage, who placed their clothes in a garbage bag before they moved. And so having a high-quality bag, being able to move with dignity, being able to have their own toothbrush, means so much to these children,” said Dr. Dana Hunter, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking.

“[The bags] are so important. A lot of times, we receive children that come straight from their homes with the shirts on their backs. Sometimes what they bring may not be clean, and so the Geaux Bags have all the needed essentials for their first night in foster care and a comfort item, so they have their own little comfort in a stranger’s home,” said Amanda Law, a foster parent.

The Geaux Bags cost around $150 each, creating a $2.5 million impact for children across Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop

Latest News

Looking for a unique Mother's Day event?
Looking for a unique Mother's Day event?
Mother's Day Stuffed Shrimp Fest to happen at La. State Fair Grounds
Mother's Day Stuffed Shrimp Fest to happen at La. State Fair Grounds
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival celebrates with family fun
Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day
National Day of Prayer to be observed at 6 p.m. May 4 at Louisiana State Fair Grounds
National Day of Prayer to be observed May 4 at Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport