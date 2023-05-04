National Day of Prayer to be observed May 4 at Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s citywide observance of the National Day of Prayer will be conducted May 4 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. The program gets underway at 6 p.m.
“Join us for this citywide prayer vigil with guest speakers, local pastors and community leaders,” says an invitation from Moms on a Mission. Refreshments will be served.
Two representatives of Moms on a Mission joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego on Wednesday in the KSLA Café to discuss the evening’s activities and the need for prayer.
