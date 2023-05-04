Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Mudbugs look to take down another divisional rival, Oklahoma, in second round of NAHL playoffs

By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Doing it once is great, but can the Mudbugs take down another South division opponent in the postseason?

It is a tall order, but Jason Campbell’s crew has already proven it can be done.

After eliminating rival Lonestar in five games, the Bugs turn their attention towards the NAHL South Division Champion, Oklahoma Panthers.

The opposition features forward Brendan Williams who has scored six points so far in the postseason. He currently is third amongst all scorers remaining in the playoffs.

Coach Campbell would love to compete, but he hopes his guys have had enough rest in order to do so.

“Really, we just gauge the guys on how they’re feeling, " says Campbell. “We’ll give them time off if they need it. But, at this point, we watch a lot of video and see if there’s any major changes and stuff like that. It doesn’t matter what’s going to happen on the ice. If our guys are well rested, then they should be able to compete.”

