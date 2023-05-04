Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Military Appreciation Month: How America Legion advocates for veterans

American Legion Post 14 in Shreveport is home to over 100 years of history.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the shores of Cross Lake, American Legion Post 14 in Shreveport is home to over 100 years of history.

From Toys for Tots, to volunteering, visiting nursing homes, to caring for our veterans, the American Legion selflessly serves and never forgets their primary mission.

Commander Cory Moore leads Post 14 in addition to his job with Veterans Affairs. He spoke with KSLA on the mission of the Legion.

“Our biggest mission is ideally to advocate for veterans, especially on a national level, you know, numbers in these veterans organizations make a big difference in DC and that’s the American Legion has been veterans biggest advocates as far as passing new legislation. My position here allows me to identify those specific needs a little bit quicker like on the spot, and then the commander of the American Legion, you know, can address those needs with donors, and recommend that those donations be made to the VA as opposed to an organization like us.”

Post 14 also offers many PTSD programs for veterans, like a free pancake breakfast once a month in their lounge, art therapy and Guitars for Vets.

“That includes 10 Free Guitar Lessons for each veteran. You don’t have to have your own guitar to start now. They do have loaners that are donated, but when you complete 10 lessons, then they will purchase you a complete setup for guitar and they always invite you to come back.”

MORE FROM KSLA SALUTES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop

Latest News

The Geaux 4 Kids signature program, Project Geaux Bags, has assisted with more than 15,000...
Nonprofit creates Geaux Bags for foster care children, celebrates 10-year anniversary
Coushatta man arrested for allegedly setting mobile home on fire with disabled man inside
Coushatta man arrested, allegedly set mobile home on fire with disabled man inside
Bowie County school leaders hope to receive bond to improve facility conditions
Push to let parents give teachers permission to spank children awaits vote on House floor