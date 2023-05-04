Military Appreciation Month: How America Legion advocates for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the shores of Cross Lake, American Legion Post 14 in Shreveport is home to over 100 years of history.

From Toys for Tots, to volunteering, visiting nursing homes, to caring for our veterans, the American Legion selflessly serves and never forgets their primary mission.

Commander Cory Moore leads Post 14 in addition to his job with Veterans Affairs. He spoke with KSLA on the mission of the Legion.

“Our biggest mission is ideally to advocate for veterans, especially on a national level, you know, numbers in these veterans organizations make a big difference in DC and that’s the American Legion has been veterans biggest advocates as far as passing new legislation. My position here allows me to identify those specific needs a little bit quicker like on the spot, and then the commander of the American Legion, you know, can address those needs with donors, and recommend that those donations be made to the VA as opposed to an organization like us.”

Post 14 also offers many PTSD programs for veterans, like a free pancake breakfast once a month in their lounge, art therapy and Guitars for Vets.

“That includes 10 Free Guitar Lessons for each veteran. You don’t have to have your own guitar to start now. They do have loaners that are donated, but when you complete 10 lessons, then they will purchase you a complete setup for guitar and they always invite you to come back.”

