Mavericks double up Pearland in special game at Lakeside Community Center
Shreveport wins 146-122 as playoffs inch closer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanks to issues at the home arena for the Pearland Warriors, the Mavericks were gifted an extra home game.
The team took advantage, with the 146-122 win over Pearland on Wednesday night.
Paul Parks scored a game high 41 points, en route to Shreveport’s victory.
Steve Tucker and company will visit the Little Rock Lightning, Friday at 8:00.
