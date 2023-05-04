Mavericks double up Pearland in special game at Lakeside Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanks to issues at the home arena for the Pearland Warriors, the Mavericks were gifted an extra home game.

The team took advantage, with the 146-122 win over Pearland on Wednesday night.

Paul Parks scored a game high 41 points, en route to Shreveport’s victory.

Steve Tucker and company will visit the Little Rock Lightning, Friday at 8:00.

