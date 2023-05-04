Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mavericks double up Pearland in special game at Lakeside Community Center

Shreveport wins 146-122 as playoffs inch closer
Paul Parks leads with 41 points in Shreveport's win over Pearland
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanks to issues at the home arena for the Pearland Warriors, the Mavericks were gifted an extra home game.

The team took advantage, with the 146-122 win over Pearland on Wednesday night.

Paul Parks scored a game high 41 points, en route to Shreveport’s victory.

Steve Tucker and company will visit the Little Rock Lightning, Friday at 8:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

Latest News

Tigers top Wildcats 9-6 to advance to Division IV non-select semifinals
Logansport eliminates Delcambre to advance to LHSAA semifinals
Benton baseball star awarded scholarship in honor of Treyson Naron
Benton baseball’s Joshua Sanchez awarded scholarship named in honor of Treyson Naron
Champions crowned in Sulphur
Three Northwest Louisiana high school softball teams return home as state champions
Mudbugs survive Game 4 of NAHL South Divisional Semifinals
Mudbugs force Game Five after defeating rival Lonestar in overtime thriller