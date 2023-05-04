Logansport eliminates Delcambre to advance to LHSAA semifinals

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Tigers hope this year will be different than last season’s appearance in the LHSAA baseball semifinals.

Logansport ended 2022 losing 11-1 to Grand Lake, in Sulphur.

Less than a year later, the Tigers return to Southwest Louisiana, after defeating Delcambre, 9-6, on Wednesday night in the Division IV non-select quarterfinals.

With the victory, the team awaits the winner of DeQuincy-Welsh, who will face each other on Thursday.

The LHSAA semifinals are set to begin May 9 in Sulphur’s McMurry Park.

