Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Evans Financial Group discusses steps to take after bankruptcy

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Priscila Borrego sat down with financial expert David Evans, of Evans Financial Group, to discuss the steps to take following bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy might feel like rock bottom for many financially strapped Americans, but there is always good news and hope for those wanting to start over.

Evans says the three immediate steps to take after filing for bankruptcy are:

  • Access your financial situation
  • Rebuild your credit
  • Consider financial counseling

Evans goes on to explain these steps.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

Latest News

General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The...
Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl
Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
Sgt. Mike King speaks on trauma that law enforcement deals with, mental health resources available
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero