Early summer pattern ahead with heat, humidity and a few storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures, humidity and storm chances are on the way up as we move into the weekend. The ArkLaTex is heading into an early summer pattern with very little day-to-day variability in the forecast.

A few storms may roll into parts of the area later this evening. There is a low end chance for a strong storm with gusty wind and some hail possible. Not everyone will see rain tonight. Outside of any wet weather we’ll turn mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures only dropping back to around 70.

Friday may start off with a few spots of showers in the morning. By afternoon we’ll see at least partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be heating up to near 90 for highs and with the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Once again some rain and storm activity could impact parts of the area later Friday evening into Friday night.

The weekend will bring more heat, humidity and storm chances, but it’s not looking like a washout. Much of Saturday looks dry with just a slim rain chance. Temperatures will be back around 90 and it will feel hotter with the humidity. Sunday brings slightly higher storm chances, but it won’t rain everywhere. Temperatures will only back down into the upper 80s.

Much of next week will have more of the same. We’ll be very warm and humid during the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90s. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity. We’ll also see daily chances for showers and storms. Some days will be wetter than others, but no day necessarily looks like a washout. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out from time to time, but widespread severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.