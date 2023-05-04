Coushatta man arrested, allegedly set mobile home on fire with disabled man inside

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Following an ongoing dispute, a man allegedly set his neighbor’s mobile home on fire while he was inside it.

On April 25, Leo Latson, 60, was booked into the Red River Parish Jail for one count each, principal to attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, and criminal trespass.

At 9 p.m., the Red River Parish Fire District (RRPFD) responded to a report of a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Carlisle Extension. When firefighters arrived they learned there was one person inside at the time of the fire, luckily, that person escaped safely and put out the fire before responders arrived.

Following an assessment of the scene and hearing witness statements, State Fire Marshal deputies uncovered that the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the home. Latson, who had already been taken into custody, became the suspect.

During the investigation, deputies discovered there was an ongoing dispute between the victim and Latson that included law enforcement being called to the home where the fire occurred. It was also learned that Latson had an arson arrest several years prior.

After an interview with deputies, Latson was booked in alleged connection with the case.

