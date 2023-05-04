Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl

General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The Pearl, an oyster bar and seafood restaurant which is set to open on Fern Avenue in Shreveport in the coming months. (Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple restaurants have closed their doors in Shreveport this year.

Posados Cafe on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, La Madeleine on Fern Avenue, Applebee’s on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and the latest, Line Avenue Pie and Brew Co., to name a few.

However, hope is not lost for new businesses on their way to Shreveport.

“We’re curious also because we never want a business, especially in Shreveport to close,” said Alan Clarke, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission of Shreveport/Caddo. “But sometimes we believe that the demand, the desire diminishes where it’s not economically feasible to operate. That may very well why some of these businesses are shutting down.”

Some KSLA viewers on Facebook have mixed reactions about the closures.

Clarke also notes that some new businesses are coming to Shreveport.

“Although we are let down that these businesses are having to shut down, we’re also seeing that the market opens up opportunities for new businesses to come in,” he said. “And we continue to hope we are doing the right things to attract as many new businesses as possible.”

One of those new businesses is The Pearl, an oyster bar and restaurant that will operate where La Madeleine once stood on Fern Avenue.

“What we’re doing right now is getting menus together and drink specials together so that we can accommodate Shreveport’s needs for a seafood restaurant with a little bit of a fun flare,” said Taneia Benn, general manager of The Pearl.

Executive chef Valerie Benn said the business will offer an opportunity for all to enjoy what it has to offer once it opens.

“We’re trying to be more like a mid-level price so everybody in the community can enjoy the atmosphere that we’re going to bring to Shreveport,” she said. “We’re going to have to have a cold bar that’s going to have fresh seafood. You can sit at the bar and there’s going to be an amazing bartender program. We’re excited about everything.”

The Pearl is set to open in the coming months.

