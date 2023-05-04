Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence at Northwood High School.

That’s because earlier today a Northwood High parent reached out to KSLA concerned about a possible shooting at the campus in north Shreveport.

Caddo School District tells us as of now there is no credible threat at Northwood High.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that no one was shot or injured.

Nor were there any calls about gunfire.

Law enforcement officers currently are sweeping the building.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show at least 18 Sheriff’s Office units are on the scene along with a half dozen units from Caddo Fire District 1.

Caddo School District later released the following statement:

“Late this afternoon a call came in to Northwood with the caller identifying themselves with Louisiana State Police stating there was a shooting at Northwood. Law enforcement was called and school staff took the school into lockdown and launched a thorough sweep of the campus. The search is almost complete at this time and nothing was found. In the interim, law enforcement has tracked the call as coming from another parish and are investigating the matter further. We will keep you updated as staff continues to respond to the situation.”

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

