BCPD looking for 14-year-old runaway boy

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for help finding a 14-year-old who ran away from a local shelter.

On May 3, the Bossier Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page posted a request for the public’s help finding Lincoln Legg, 14, who ran away from a local youth shelter on April 30.

Legg is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.