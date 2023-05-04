Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

BCPD looking for 14-year-old runaway boy

Lincoln Legg, 14.
Lincoln Legg, 14.(bossier city police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for help finding a 14-year-old who ran away from a local shelter.

On May 3, the Bossier Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page posted a request for the public’s help finding Lincoln Legg, 14, who ran away from a local youth shelter on April 30.

Legg is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival celebrates with family fun
Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day
General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The...
Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl
3 steps to take following bankruptcy
Evans Financial Group discusses steps to take after bankruptcy
Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
Sgt. Mike King speaks on trauma that law enforcement deals with, mental health resources available