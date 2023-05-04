Getting Answers
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed

By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are now in custody after a brief police chase.

Shreveport police say they made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 near Stoner and Fairfield Avenue. Two men reportedly exited the vehicle, one armed with a rifle, and fled on foot.

Officials say the suspects ran throughout area businesses, leading police to the Stoner Hill area. One man was captured by the I-20 on ramp by Stoner Avenue. The other was apprehended by Stoner and Sam R. Fertitta.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

