2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are now in custody after a brief police chase.

Shreveport police say they made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 near Stoner and Fairfield Avenue. Two men reportedly exited the vehicle, one armed with a rifle, and fled on foot.

Officials say the suspects ran throughout area businesses, leading police to the Stoner Hill area. One man was captured by the I-20 on ramp by Stoner Avenue. The other was apprehended by Stoner and Sam R. Fertitta.

This is a developing story.

