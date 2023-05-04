11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents at a Shreveport apartment complex say their children are in danger every time they try to catch the school bus.

Shreveport police confirmed that an 11-year-old child from Heritage Apartments was hit by a car on Caddo Street and Baker Street on Tuesday, May 2. The vehicle was an orange Chevrolet Spark.

Police say the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Parents who live at the apartment complex say they’ve expressed their concerns to the school board about the bus stop on Caddo Street and Baker multiple times because children have to cross the street in order to get on the bus.

“I was more traumatized because it was a child, and I was wondering how that person didn’t see that big bus. I was even out there hollering at her because it was traumatizing. You’ve hit a child, and not only were you not trying to assist to make sure she was okay, but you were making phone calls to your mom because you know you did something wrong,” Heritage Apartments resident Temika Monzon said.

KSLA is working to talk with the school board about the parents’ concerns.

