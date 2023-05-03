Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Bolch Street on April 25.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department was notified and they pronounced the victim dead.

Officials say the suspect, 22-year-old Shraine Plater, was on the scene and was detained for questioning.

Detectives later determined she was responsible for the murder of her husband. Officials say this contradicted her initial claims and a warrant was issued for second-degree murder.

Investigators located Plater and took her into custody on May 2. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.