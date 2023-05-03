Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband

Shraine Plater
Shraine Plater(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Bolch Street on April 25.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department was notified and they pronounced the victim dead.

Officials say the suspect, 22-year-old Shraine Plater, was on the scene and was detained for questioning.

Detectives later determined she was responsible for the murder of her husband. Officials say this contradicted her initial claims and a warrant was issued for second-degree murder.

Investigators located Plater and took her into custody on May 2. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

Latest News

An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot at the Valero gas station on...
Bossier City to hold conference on fatal officer-involved shooting
2 dead, 2 injured including officer during Valero shooting, Bossier City
2 dead 2 injured including officer at Bossier City Valero
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody