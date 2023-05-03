Tips to tackle mental health issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021 and 2022, over 40,000 people in the Shreveport community were treated for a mental health diagnosis.

Mental health across America is a growing concern for many, especially those experiencing depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, but not everyone knows the path they to take to manage it.

KSLA’s Angelia Allen spoke with Dr. Brittany Crowder, a mental health counselor about depression and dealing with it.

“Communication is huge; I would say that’s probably one of the most important. When you have specific thoughts, emotions or behaving in certain ways that you know that is not normal for you, it’s just important for you to communicate with other people and let them know how you’re feeling. Let them know those thoughts and behaviors you’re experiencing,” she explained.

Crowder says the 3 things that are most beneficial when it comes to tackling mental health issues are:

belonging

support

purpose

The doctor says your local hospitals and even Facebook has outreach groups. Crowder stresses not to let the stigma that comes with mental health issues keep you from seeking help.

“Like depression and anxiety bipolar cases. Those things are starting to hit an all-time high, and so we are seeing more and more of those each week,” Crowder said.

