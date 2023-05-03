Sgt. Mike King speaks on trauma that law enforcement deals with, mental health resources available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May is Menal Health Awareness Month. KSLA’s Alexandria Savage spoke with Sergeant Mike King, of Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office, about how law enforcement deals with trauma on the job.

King was asked how to handle traumatic events and his through process throughout stressful situations.

“Most people, when they go through traumatic experiences, kind of go into shock because they don’t realize, or they’re not prepared for the reaction that their mind or body is going to have,” King explained. “And when you have that understanding of what may happen, it can kind of help you understand and go through the stages of that process as your body returns back to normal.”

There is a peer support team and chaplain available for officers to speak with if they need assistance dealing with stress and trauma.

