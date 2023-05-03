Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Sgt. Mike King speaks on trauma that law enforcement deals with, mental health resources available

Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May is Menal Health Awareness Month. KSLA’s Alexandria Savage spoke with Sergeant Mike King, of Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office, about how law enforcement deals with trauma on the job.

King was asked how to handle traumatic events and his through process throughout stressful situations.

“Most people, when they go through traumatic experiences, kind of go into shock because they don’t realize, or they’re not prepared for the reaction that their mind or body is going to have,” King explained. “And when you have that understanding of what may happen, it can kind of help you understand and go through the stages of that process as your body returns back to normal.”

There is a peer support team and chaplain available for officers to speak with if they need assistance dealing with stress and trauma.

FULL INTERVIEW:

During Mental Health Awareness Month, KSLA spoke with Sgt. Mike King, of Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

