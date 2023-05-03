Science behind Superheroes: Club KEMET to offer STEM summer camp at LSUS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of the school year is just around the corner, and many parents soon will be trying to find summer camp opportunities for their kids.

One upcoming camp will help keeps kids’ brains active during the summer months with fascinating and engaging activities. Club KEMET at LSUS is hosting a STEM camp called The Science Behind Superheroes. It’s an interactive camp program for kids ages 6 to 17.

KEMET is designed to introduce students to STEM fields and engages students with engineering, coding and robotics.

Register online at www.clubkemet.org. (Club KEMET)

The camp’s curriculum is based on the Next Generation Science Standards, but also enriches Common Core Standards. Initially, the camp will focus on elementary schools.

On Tuesday (May 2), KEMET founder Mariam Harley joined KSLA to talk about what parents can expect from the upcoming summer camp and how to sign up.

