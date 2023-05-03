Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City officials Wednesday (May 3) identified the two people killed during the robbery of a Valero gas station.

They are 47-year-old Joshua Ryan Calk, a customer; and 37-year-old Jairiah Hamilton, a store clerk.

The store’s manager described Hamilton as a very nice person, a very hard worker and very new on the job.

It was about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 2) when the deadly robbery occurred that the Valero on Industrial Drive.

“It appears that he was traveling I-20 and just happened to stop here,” Police Chief Daniel Haugen said of suspect Cortrell Montesez Burks, 50.

“Initially shots were fired. After shots were fired, a call was made. The callers were employees at the adjoining restaurant. So they heard the shots, made the call,” city spokesman Louis Johnson told media representatives during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

BCPD officers arrived on the scene in exactly 1 minute and 33 seconds, he added.

“We are certain that that quick response time is what saved lives on yesterday,” Johnson said. “Can you imagine what it would have been like had that person been able to be there longer without law enforcement? So certainly the Police Department did a great job and we are very proud of their response time.”

It was reported that the suspect went into the gas station and took the lives of two people.

After arriving on the scene, officers took on fire and one of them was struck several times. Officer Kenny Gallon was struck once in his chin, once in the shoulder and in both of his legs. The impact rendered him unconscious.

“We are very fortunate that there was another officer on the scene and that officer (returned fire and) was able to keep him protected,” Johnson said. “At this point, that officer will remain unnamed because of an ongoing investigation. And he is now on paid administrative leave.”

Gallon has been with the Police Department since January 2016. He is married and has two children.

“There was a bystander who was also shot and injured. And he had a major injury. I’m a paramedic also. And his injury was to his femoral artery, which is the biggest artery you have and you easily bleed out from there,” Johnson explained.

“But because of the fact we had another Bossier City Police Department member on the scene, Danny “Bo” Turner, he put a tourniquet on the injury, he stopped him from bleeding and literally saved his life.”

After the shooting, Burks fled to a nearby hotel, the LeBossier.

“We want to commend the manager that was on duty,” Johnson said. “After hearing the shots, she locked the door. And by locking the door, he was unable to make entry. And by not being able to make entry, he did no further harm. And he was then confronted by Bossier City Police Department .... and at that time arrested him.”

