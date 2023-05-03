Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Last really comfy day for awhile

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a rinse and repeat forecast today across the ArkLaTex! Starting off quiet and cool this morning with wake up temperatures mostly in the 50s but we should warm quickly as we head into the afternoon with highs again in the low 80s. A few more clouds in today’s forecast but everyone will remain dry and comfortable.

Looking ahead to Thursday, our wind will switch to the south and this will mark the beginning of a pattern change that will bring summer to the ArkLaTex by the end of the week. The warming trend really begins on Thursday with temperatures climbing well into the mid 80s by afternoon but the humidity still won’t be too bad.

Friday will feel much different as gulf moisture surges north increasing the humidity regionwide. It will likely be a hot day with highs reaching the low 90s for some areas but feeling more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. With the increase in moisture, we can’t rule out a few showers and storms but most areas will remain dry.

For the weekend, it will certainly feel like summer with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s along with high humidity. Scattered storms will be possible all weekend but there will still be plenty of dry time.

This summerlike pattern will then continue through the start of next week with highs in the mid and upper 80s along with daily storm chances. Even though we have storms in the forecast each day, the threat of widespread heavy rain or severe weather looks very low over the next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

