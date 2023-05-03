The last comfortable day before the heat arrives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Halfway through the week and the first half has been, ‘chef’s kiss,’ perfect! Today is a rinse-and-repeated style forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. It will be comfortable today along with the warmth. It is sadly the last comfortable day we will see in a good while. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be another warm day but you’re going to notice some changes beginning to move in. Highs in the mid-80s are expected with plenty of sunshine. The big change that is going to impact the rest of the week is the shift in the wind to a southerly flow. This southerly wind is going to bring a bunch of moisture to the ArkLaTex and thus the air is going to begin getting uncomfortable. Lows tomorrow night will stay very warm, dropping to the upper-60s with a chance for scattered showers and storms overnight.

Friday will feel much different as gulf moisture surges north increasing the humidity regionwide. It will likely be a hot day with highs reaching the low 90s for some areas but feeling more like the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. With the increase in moisture, we can’t rule out a few showers and storms but most areas will remain dry. For the weekend, it will certainly feel like summer with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s along with high humidity. Scattered storms will be possible all weekend but there will still be plenty of dry time.

