Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Depression can express itself differently in every single person

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As May kicks off, KSLA is committed to raising awareness about mental health issues.

On Tuesday (May 2), KSLA spoke with Dr. Latienda Pierre about the signs of depression and when to get help.

Depression is more than a feeling of sadness or just going through a difficult time. Depression can influence a person’s moods, thinking and behavior. If left untreated, depression can have devastating consequences.

[MIND MATTERS: Mental Health Resources in the ArkLaTex]

The good news is, no matter where you find yourself on the spectrum, there are resources and there is hope, because your mind matters. Dr. Pierre says depression is commonly misunderstood.

Register at Eventbrite YWCA of NWLA or scan the QR code.
Register at Eventbrite YWCA of NWLA or scan the QR code.(Dr. Latienda Pierre)

Dr. Pierre is hosting a discussion on cultural and medical disparities in mental health as it relates to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities. Valencia Jones, LPC, and Constance Neal, PLPC, PLMFT will also host the discussion.

This event will be held Friday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA of NWLA office, located at 850-B Olive St. in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
At least 2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; 1 in custody
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier after bush hog hits pole
Deadly plane crash in Lafayette County, Ark.
Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves La. man dead
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

Latest News

Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
Tips to tackle mental health issues
Mind Matters: understanding your mental health
Mind Matters: understanding your mental health
Depression can express itself differently in every single person
Depression can express itself differently in every single person
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Surgeon general lays out framework to tackle loneliness and ‘mend the social fabric of our nation’