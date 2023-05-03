Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier City to hold conference on fatal officer-involved shooting

An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot at the Valero gas station on...
An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 in Bossier City, La. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The City of Bossier City is set to hold a news conference regarding the gas station shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 2.

The fatal attempted robbery-turned shooting resulted in the death of two people and injured two others, including a BCPD officer.

The conference will begin at 3 p.m. outside of Bossier City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

Latest News

Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
The victim was able to identify the suspect as Charlton Wheeler.
Man found hiding in closet arrested in connection with domestic violence case