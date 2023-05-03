Bossier City to hold conference on fatal officer-involved shooting
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The City of Bossier City is set to hold a news conference regarding the gas station shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 2.
The fatal attempted robbery-turned shooting resulted in the death of two people and injured two others, including a BCPD officer.
The conference will begin at 3 p.m. outside of Bossier City Hall.
