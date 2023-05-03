Alabama murder suspect also is suspected of killing 2, wounding others in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La./JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (KSLA) — An Alabama murder suspect is the man who also is suspected of killing two people and wounding others Tuesday (May 2) at a Valero gas station in Bossier City.

Cortrell Montesez Burks has been arrested by Bossier City police on:

2 counts of first-degree murder,

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and,

2 counts of use of a firearm during an armed robbery.

Booking records show the 50-year-old also is being held as a fugitive from Jefferson County, Ala.

That’s where authorities say Burks is suspected of stabbing a woman to death and shooting four other people.

It was about 6:26 p.m. April 30 when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 300 block of 20th Ave. NE in Center Point, Ala., to conduct a requested welfare check, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. That’s where a 40-year-old woman was found dead. She had been stabbed to death.

The homicide suspect is believed to have then traveled about 8.5 miles to Birmingham and fired multiple shots into a house in the 800 block of 48th St. North. “It is thought that this location is the home of the homicide victim’s mother,” the Facebook post reads.

Four people were reported to have been struck by gunfire at the 48th Street location. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Jefferson County authorities identified Burks as a person of interest in both cases.

They described him as a Black male who stands 6′2″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds and may have a shaved head and a grey beard.

Burks last was seen driving a 2005 black Nissan Armada bearing tag #1A0TBH8.

And a relative of the Jefferson County homicide victim said she was told the suspect in that case had been arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting in Bossier City.

