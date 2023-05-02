Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Unseasonable heat and humidity on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! As the title says, unseasonable heat and humidity are on the way to the ArkLaTex later this week and today, we will see average but warm temperatures. Highs in the low-80s are expected today with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Things won’t be uncomfortable today. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s. These cool nights are contrasting very well with the warm days, but that is going to come to an end.

A repeat performance on Wednesday with dry conditions and highs again reaching the low 80s.

By Thursday, our wind will switch to the south, bringing in even warmer air and more humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s across most of the ArkLaTex. Our first true taste of summer this year will settle in by the end of the week with highs soaring into the low 90s by Friday and Saturday! Humidity will also be on the rise making it feel even hotter at times. Overnight lows will also be much warmer with readings remaining in the low 70s. Along with the heat and humidity will come daily storm chances beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. Right now, these look like the typical scattered pop-up storms during the afternoon so there will still be plenty of dry time. It looks like the threat of any organized severe weather will stay very low during this time as well.

