Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

The teen was found in a car on Stella Street in Natchitoches
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after an apparent shooting in Natchitoches that happened the night of Monday, May 1.

Officials with the Natchitoches Police Department say on Monday night around 8:15 p.m., officers got several calls about gunshots being heard near Stella and Northern streets. When officers got there, they found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree and was heavily damaged. Inside the car was a 16-year-old who had been shot multiple times. The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers who responded were also told that two others juveniles had been taken to the hospital by family members. One of them had been shot, while the other was injured in the crash. The juvenile who was shot was later transferred to a hospital in Shreveport for more treatment, while the other was treated and released.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388, or submit a tip anonymously via the P3 Tips app. Those who provide information the leads to an arrest can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

