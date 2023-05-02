Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
SPD looking for runaway teen girl

Philyiah Bryant, 13
Philyiah Bryant, 13(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who ran away from home.

Philyiah Bryant, 13, was last seen near her home in the 1700 block of Russell Road. Police say she was talking to another juvenile. This was back on April 28.

Bryant is described as a Black female with long braids. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants. She’s possibly in the Cedar Grove area with other juveniles.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

