Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

McCurtain County jail administrator put on paid leave in wake of controversial audio recording

Decision does not sit well with protesters outside meeting
Protesters demand the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others...
Protesters demand the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others allegedly heard on a controversial audio recording.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — McCurtain County officials decided Tuesday afternoon to put jail administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave.

The action came during a jail committee meeting presided over by embattled McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. The lone item of discussion involved Hendrix.

Hendrix allegedly was present when an audio recording was made of him and other county leaders, including Clardy. The recording discussed lynching Black people, killing two newspaper reporters and making fun of a fire victim.

District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned in April. An interim commissioner has since been appointed.

“Vote to enter into an executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment, hiring employment, promotion, discipline or resignation of McCurtain Co. jail administrator,” Clardy said during Tuesday’s meeting.

One person in the audience said: “You guys here today can remove Larry Hendrix, and we want him removed.”

The committee’s vote after it came out of executive session did not sit well with protesters outside.

“This is not right. This is how things get ugly; and it is going to get ugly,” one crowd member said.

“I will not stop for no police in Idabel for fear of my life,” said another.

Yet another protester said: “There better not be an arrest case after this; there better not be an arrest case after this.”

Derek Van Voast, a special assistant with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, was in town lending his support to protesters. Voast placed a hangman’s noose on a sheriff’s department vehicle.

“The noose is symbolic. African-Americans may not see the noose every day, but they dang sure live under the noose every day,” he said.

What started out as peaceful protest ended with the crowd surrounding and preventing sheriff’s deputies from leaving the scene.

“Get it right, get it right Idabel. Do the right thing,” Voast said. “These guys need to step down. We got to ratch up the pressure. It is not fair to everybody else. It is not fair to the community.”

Voast said they will continue to protest until Clardy, Hendrix and others on the audio recording resign.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
Officer, others shot at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 person in custody
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier after bush hog hits pole
Deadly plane crash in Lafayette County, Ark.
Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves La. man dead
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

Latest News

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
Officer, others shot at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 person in custody
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Surgeon general lays out framework to tackle loneliness and ‘mend the social fabric of our nation’
Philyiah Bryant, 13
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
One dead following shooting in downtown Alexandria