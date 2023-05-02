Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the city on Tuesday, May 2.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Thornhill Avenue. The victim told officials he was shot in the leg after an unidentified vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

