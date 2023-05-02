Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the city on Tuesday, May 2.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Thornhill Avenue. The victim told officials he was shot in the leg after an unidentified vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.