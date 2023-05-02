Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man found hiding in closet arrested in connection with domestic violence case

The victim was able to identify the suspect as Charlton Wheeler.
The victim was able to identify the suspect as Charlton Wheeler.(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident.

In early April, a woman contacted SPD in reference to a man beating her and causing multiple injuries. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Carlton Wheeler, 29. He had also threatened the victim with a gun.

According to officials, Shreveport Police Domestic Abuse detectives obtained evidence pertaining to the crime and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Wheeler. He was wanted for the following:

  • one count of aggravated assault with a firearm
  • one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation
  • three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
  • three counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment law
  • one count of simple assault
  • one count of theft

On May 1, detectives conducted a warrant search in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive to locate Wheeler. When officers identified themselves to Consuela Wheeler, a female at the home, she stated the suspect wasn’t there and that he had left for work.

During the search of the residence, Carlton Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, says officials with SPD. He was arrested for his outstanding warrants, and Consuela was arrested for one count of obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
At least 2 dead, officer shot in incident at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 in custody
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier after bush hog hits pole
Deadly plane crash in Lafayette County, Ark.
Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves La. man dead
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

Latest News

Man shot in leg off Thornhill Avenue
Man shot in leg off Thornhill Avenue
LSP, BCPD make statement after officer-involved shooting
LSP, BCPD make statement after officer-involved shooting
9-year-old girl hit by vehicle during attempted car theft
9-year-old girl hit by vehicle during attempted car theft
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
At least 2 dead, officer shot in incident at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 in custody