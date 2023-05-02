Man found hiding in closet arrested in connection with domestic violence case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident.
In early April, a woman contacted SPD in reference to a man beating her and causing multiple injuries. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Carlton Wheeler, 29. He had also threatened the victim with a gun.
According to officials, Shreveport Police Domestic Abuse detectives obtained evidence pertaining to the crime and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Wheeler. He was wanted for the following:
- one count of aggravated assault with a firearm
- one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation
- three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
- three counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment law
- one count of simple assault
- one count of theft
On May 1, detectives conducted a warrant search in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive to locate Wheeler. When officers identified themselves to Consuela Wheeler, a female at the home, she stated the suspect wasn’t there and that he had left for work.
During the search of the residence, Carlton Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, says officials with SPD. He was arrested for his outstanding warrants, and Consuela was arrested for one count of obstruction of justice.
