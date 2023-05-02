Man found hiding in closet arrested in connection with domestic violence case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident.

In early April, a woman contacted SPD in reference to a man beating her and causing multiple injuries. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Carlton Wheeler, 29. He had also threatened the victim with a gun.

According to officials, Shreveport Police Domestic Abuse detectives obtained evidence pertaining to the crime and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Wheeler. He was wanted for the following:

one count of aggravated assault with a firearm

one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation

three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

three counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment law

one count of simple assault

one count of theft

On May 1, detectives conducted a warrant search in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive to locate Wheeler. When officers identified themselves to Consuela Wheeler, a female at the home, she stated the suspect wasn’t there and that he had left for work.

During the search of the residence, Carlton Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, says officials with SPD. He was arrested for his outstanding warrants, and Consuela was arrested for one count of obstruction of justice.

