Louisiana Health Department releases grades for state’s public water systems

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City and Shreveport both earned passing grades, B and C respectively, for their water systems as graded by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The department on Monday (May 1) released reports on the 951 public water systems in the Bayou State.

Worth noting, the grading system does not include the actual quality of the water. Instead, the systems are graded on seven standards:

Federal water quality violations State violations Financial sustainability Operation and maintenance Infrastructure Customer satisfaction Secondary contaminants (iron and manganese)

QUICK FACT: Three public water systems in Bossier Parish and another three in Caddo Parish each earned an F.

Bossier City earned a B grade of 85 with points being deducted for customer complaints and/or complaints from LDH and a lack of financial sustainability.

“I think it’s very important that we recognize that the water quality was perfect. We had no concerns in that area,” one city spokesman said.

“You’ve got understand that this is the first year that they’ve done this rating system, so we’re still trying to understand better what it is we need to submit. However, just in financial sustainability, we would be, that’s 10 points, that’d be a 90 right there,” another spokesman explained. “The other is in customer complaints. There’s over 25,000 customers on Bossier’s water system, and one complaint is the loss of one point.”

HOW DID YOURS RATE?

Click on the names to check out detailed report cards on the water systems in your parish:

The City of Shreveport earned a grade of C, 75% with points being deducted for infrastructure, customer complaints and/or complaints from LDH and lack of financial sustainability.

You may remember that LDH put Shreveport under a citywide boil order in August while repairs were made to several water structures.

Both Shreveport and Bossier City did receive points for having an asset management plan.

Shreveport residents said they aren’t surprised by the city’s LDH grade.

“I’m surprised it didn’t get an F,” one resident said. “The only thing I can say about the Shreveport water system, either, I’m sure the funds that have been there but they have been misallocated.”

Another resident opined: “I just feel like Shreveport doesn’t take care of their roads or their water systems or their bridges or their people really.”

QUICK FACT: In Sabine, 88% of that parish’s 17 public water systems earned a grade of C or worse, including 41% that rated an F.

Over in DeSoto Parish, Mansfield’s water system was graded a D of 60% with points also being deducted for state violations, which include no water operator, inadequate water disinfection, boil notices and water outages. They were also cited for operation and maintenance deficiencies, customer complaints and/or complaints from LDH.

LDH says it plans to release final grades on the state’s public water systems annually on May 1.

Below are water system grades listed by parish:

