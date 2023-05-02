Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Officer shot at Valero gas station in Bossier; multiple others injured

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on May 2, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A police officer was shot during an incident at a gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

Officials say on May 2, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E Texas Street when they took on fire. An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot, officials say.

There are multiple other people shot as well, police confirm. The extent of their injuries is unknown, however, police say there are some life-threatening injuries.

POSSIBLE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN BOSSIER

We're on the scene at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive just off I-20 near E Texas Street. We're hearing an officer may have been involved in a shooting.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the gas station. That’s near the LeBossier Hotel & Event Center.

EMS personnel and Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene. Mayor Tommy Chandler was also seen on-scene.

Caption

This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier after bush hog hits pole
Deadly plane crash in Lafayette County, Ark.
Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves La. man dead
School resource officer chases down males shooting out of SUV window near elementary school
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

Latest News

050223-shooting on thornhill-ksla
Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue
RAW SCENE FOOTAGE: Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue
RAW SCENE FOOTAGE: Man shot in leg on Thornhill Avenue
An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot at the Valero gas station on...
Officer, others injured in shooting at Valero gas station
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured