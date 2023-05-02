Officer shot at Valero gas station in Bossier; multiple others injured

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A police officer was shot during an incident at a gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

Officials say on May 2, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E Texas Street when they took on fire. An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot, officials say.

There are multiple other people shot as well, police confirm. The extent of their injuries is unknown, however, police say there are some life-threatening injuries.

POSSIBLE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN BOSSIER We're on the scene at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive just off I-20 near E Texas Street. We're hearing an officer may have been involved in a shooting. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the gas station. That’s near the LeBossier Hotel & Event Center.

EMS personnel and Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene. Mayor Tommy Chandler was also seen on-scene.

This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

