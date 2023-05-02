Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Give for Good raises money for nonprofits for 10th year

The Humane Society of NWLA is one of many organizations participating in Give for Good.
By Michael Barnes
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s finally time for Give for Good in north Louisiana!

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has rounded up dozens of nonprofits and is calling for community support for any organization that is important to you. The event on Tuesday, May 2 is all about raising money and awareness for nonprofits that serve those in need.

Organizations serving pets, seniors, children and more will receive donations that will help them continue their work. Leaders with Community Foundation say the best part of the event is seeing the community support each other.

“One of the great things about Give for Good is to see the community come together and the generosity that comes out of this. Our community is extremely generous and they all come together for these great purposes. I get to see all of that, both of it. I get to see the nonprofits being so excited and cheering their organization on and I get to see the people coming in and making sure the organizations have a successful day,” said Amanda Felan.

Each nonprofit is holding their own fundraising events and will get extra funding thanks to the Lagniappe Fund. The amount each organization receives from this is based on the overall percentage of funds raised on the day of the event.

Click here for a list of nonprofits and to donate!

Give for Good raises money for nonprofits for 10th year
What is Give for Good Day and how does it work?
Give for Good: How people who are unable to donate blood to LifeShare still can make a difference
