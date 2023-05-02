Choral societies to pay tribute to late Bobby Wiggins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 6, choirs will pay tribute to a musical great from the ArkLaTex.

The late Bobby Wiggins was the founder and artistic director for the New Dimensions Choral Society. He left his mark on DeSoto Parish, Wiley College, SUSLA and more.

The tribute will feature the New Dimensions, Heritage Choral Society from Baton Rouge and Wiggins’ former students.

“He organized the New Dimensions to preserve, promote and celebrate the spirituals. He wanted the spirituals to be handed down from generation to generation,” said Patricia Britton-Hall.

The tribute will take place at 3 p.m. at the Baptists Bible Fellowship Church at 8900 Kingston Road.

