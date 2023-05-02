Another day to get outside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off quiet but chilly this morning with wake up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine along with just a few passing clouds and temperatures will quickly warm into the low 80s by afternoon. Overall it should be another great day to get outside!

A repeat performance on Wednesday with dry conditions and highs again reaching the low 80s.

By Thursday, our wind will switch to the south and this will start to bring in even warmer air along with more humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s across most of the ArkLaTex this day.

Our first true taste of summer this year will settle in by the end of the week with highs soaring into the low 90s by Friday and Saturday! Humidity will also be on the rise making it feel even hotter at times. Overnight lows will also be much warmer with readings remaining in the low 70s.

Along with the heat and humidity will come daily storm chances beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. Right now, these look like the typical scattered pop up storms during the afternoon so there will still be plenty of dry time. It looks like the threat of any organized severe weather will stay very low during this time as well.

The warm and humid pattern with scattered storms will then continue into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

