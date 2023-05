MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to Minden police, people tried to steal a vehicle at around 12 a.m. at the Love’s Truck Stop off I-20.

During the incident, officials say a 9-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle. She was flown to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.

