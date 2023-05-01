Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

Latest News

New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?