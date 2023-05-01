What is Give for Good Day and how does it work?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Have you ever wanted to be a philanthropist and make a difference in the ArkLaTex? Well, Give for Good Day is your opportunity.

On Monday, May 1, a couple of remarkable individuals from the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA) joined KSLA to talk about how they’re planning for a better tomorrow.

Kristi Gustavson, CEO of CFNLA, said this is the 10th annual Give for Good Day, and it’s being held Tuesday, May 2. It’s north Louisiana’s biggest day of giving.

The event has raised more than $16 million for the community over the years. It empowers the community to get involved in causes they care about while building awareness for area nonprofits.

Click here to donate.

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.