Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Two juveniles shot while attempting armed robbery in Gentilly, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juvenile boys attempting an armed holdup got more than they bargained for Sunday afternoon (April 30) when both were shot and wounded, New Orleans police said.

Their wounds were not considered life-threatening, police said. But authorities did not disclose the juveniles’ ages, conditions or detail their injuries.

The NOPD provided few details about the armed robbery attempt by the minors, except to say that it happened around 3:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eastern Street in Gentilly.

Police also did not say who shot the boys or whether that person or persons would face arrest.

“The juveniles found to have sustained gunshot wounds in this incident are believed to be the perpetrators of an attempted armed robbery at the location,” the NOPD said in a statement. “The subjects have been apprehended and are being transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Anntaesha McDowell
Shooting victim describes pain of having to bury 2 siblings loss to gun violence
One man was killed and another man wounded in a double shooting Sunday (April 30) in Thibodaux,...
Two men shot -- one fatally -- Sunday in Thibodaux, sheriff says
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
De'Arreis Smith, 18, was identified by family members as one of two teens killed Sunday (April...
Family identifies teen killed in Bay St. Louis mass shooting
A 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday night (April 30) at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in...
Boy, 5, shot Sunday night in Avondale home