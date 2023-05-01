Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power in the Shreveport-Bossier area Monday morning (May 1).

Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023. (SWEPCO)

According to SWEPCO, as of 10:30 a.m., nearly 8,000 people in Bossier Parish were without power, as well as more than 3,500 people in Caddo Parish. The reason for the outage was not readily apparent.

According to SWEPCO’s website, power should be restored by around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.