Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power in the Shreveport-Bossier area Monday morning (May 1).
According to SWEPCO, as of 10:30 a.m., nearly 8,000 people in Bossier Parish were without power, as well as more than 3,500 people in Caddo Parish. The reason for the outage was not readily apparent.
According to SWEPCO’s website, power should be restored by around 2 p.m.
