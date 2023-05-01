Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Thousands without power in Shreveport-Bossier

Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.(SWEPCO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power in the Shreveport-Bossier area Monday morning (May 1).

Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.
Thousands of people in the Shreveport-Bossier area were without power Monday, May 1, 2023.(SWEPCO)

According to SWEPCO, as of 10:30 a.m., nearly 8,000 people in Bossier Parish were without power, as well as more than 3,500 people in Caddo Parish. The reason for the outage was not readily apparent.

According to SWEPCO’s website, power should be restored by around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes