Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves 1 dead

Plane crash in Lafayette County.
Plane crash in Lafayette County.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Officials say a man is dead after a plane crash that happened at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Plane crash in Lafayette County.
Plane crash in Lafayette County.(KSLA)

The small plane took off from a private landing strip five miles southeast of Lewisville, Ark., before crashing into a wooded area. Arkansas State Police identified the victim as Christopher Bailey of Homer, La.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

STAY UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

Latest News

Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline