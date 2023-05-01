Small plane crash in Lafayette Co. leaves 1 dead
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Officials say a man is dead after a plane crash that happened at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
The small plane took off from a private landing strip five miles southeast of Lewisville, Ark., before crashing into a wooded area. Arkansas State Police identified the victim as Christopher Bailey of Homer, La.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
