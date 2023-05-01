Shooting victim describes pain of having to bury 2 siblings loss to gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman, who was recently shot and is still recovering, has to bury both of her siblings because of gun violence.

“And I just try not to think about this situation, at this moment, until that time comes where I lay my siblings to rest together,” said Anntaesha McDowell.

She added she raised both her brother and sister after the death of her mom, only to have to bury them a few years later.

“It happened so fast nobody could react to nothing but run for safety,” explained McDowell.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 23, stemmed from a family argument.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, April 20.

She is recovering at home after being released from the hospital just days ago. Police said she and her sister were shot on Geronimo Street in Baton Rouge by their own brother, Gerald McDowell, on Sunday, April 23. Her sister Kevineisha McDowell, 18, did not make it and leaves behind a baby girl.

Kevineisha McDowell (Courtesy of family)

“Because all of my bones are broken and shattered, so all I have on the right side of my body is rods,” noted Anntaesha McDowell.

She said the shooting happened on the same night that her family hosted a fundraising dinner to cover the funeral expenses of her brother, Kevin Dunn, 19, who was shot and killed a week before in the same area.

Kevin Dunn (Courtesy of family)

“They ain’t make nothing but 18, 19 years old. They didn’t even get to experience life yet. They just getting up there,” expressed Anntaesha McDowell.

She now has to bury both of her siblings while still recovering from her own injuries.

“So, this with my siblings, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m not going to lie but I’m going to keep strong for my niece, my sister baby, and my kids,” she added.

Gerald McDowell is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Anntaesha McDowell is just asking for prayers.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. CLICK HERE to donate.

