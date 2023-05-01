School resource officer chases down males shooting out of SUV window near elementary school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A school resource officer is being praised by the Shreveport Police Department after chasing down a gunman.

SPD officials say on April 28, an officer with the department was working off-duty as a school resource officer at Judson Fundamental Elementary School on Judson Street when he heard multiple gunshots.

After putting the school on lockdown, the officer took off in the direction of the shots fired and saw a Kia SUV speeding away. Officials say a man was shooting out of an open window.

The officer was able to call for backup; officers found the SUV in the 3800 block of Milton Street. Police say it was recently stolen. Officers who responded were able to arrest Quincy Bogan, 18, and three juveniles in connection with the incident.

Police say they seized the firearm, and Bogan was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of a weapon (3 counts), theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple burglary.

No injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.